Epic dust storm turns day into night in Australian town

MELBOURNE • An epic dust storm temporarily turned day into night as it swept through a small town in north-western Victoria, Australia, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported yesterday.

The storm was captured on a Bureau of Meteorology webcam as it passed over Mildura Airport at about 5pm local time on Tuesday.

Visibility deteriorated as a huge red cloud appeared and rolled over the airport. It was fuelled by strong winds in a gust front, in a weather phenomenon normally seen in summer, said ABC.

Eyewitness Lisa Guarnaccia was driving to Mildura when she got her first glimpse of the cloud. "As I was driving through Red Cliffs, I could see the sky changing (to) a different colour and it was very windy," she told ABC. The sky went dark and visibility plunged to just a few hundred metres. "It was very apocalyptic and very scary - the darkness and the wind," she added.

After about 20 minutes, the worst of the storm passed and the sky began to get light again.