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Election polls in New Zealand continue to show no clear outcome

New Zealand's Prime Minister and National Party leader Christopher Luxon campaigns in his Botany electorate in Auckland, on Oct 26.

WELLINGTON - Nine days out from New Zealand’s general election on Nov 7, polls continue to show no clear winner or even coalition grouping.

A Radio New Zealand-Reid Research poll released on Oct 29 saw opposition party Labour sitting at 30.6% and able to form a government with the support of the Greens and Opportunity.

In this poll, the ruling National party had fallen to just 24.8% of the vote.

A poll released earlier in the week by 1News and Verian poll had National Party sitting at 29% of the vote and alongside coalition partners New Zealand First and ACT possibly had the numbers to return to government.

Polls indicate several overhang seats – where a party wins more electorate seats than their party vote would allocate them so extra seats are added to Parliament – will be needed.

The total number of seats in the next Parliament will be crucial to which coalition can form a government.

New Zealand uses a mixed member proportional system, which tends to favour coalition governments. REUTERS