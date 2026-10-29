Election polls in New Zealand continue to show no clear outcome
- New Zealand’s Nov 7 election remains uncertain, with polls showing no clear winner or coalition after Labour and National both lead in different surveys.
- A Radio New Zealand-Reid Research poll put Labour at 30.6% and National at 24.8%, while a 1News-Verian poll had National at 29% and possible support from New Zealand First and ACT.
- Overhang seats may decide the result, as New Zealand’s mixed member proportional system often produces coalition governments and the final seat total will shape who can govern.
AI generated
WELLINGTON - Nine days out from New Zealand’s general election on Nov 7, polls continue to show no clear winner or even coalition grouping.
A Radio New Zealand-Reid Research poll released on Oct 29 saw opposition party Labour sitting at 30.6% and able to form a government with the support of the Greens and Opportunity.
In this poll, the ruling National party had fallen to just 24.8% of the vote.
A poll released earlier in the week by 1News and Verian poll had National Party sitting at 29% of the vote and alongside coalition partners New Zealand First and ACT possibly had the numbers to return to government.
Polls indicate several overhang seats – where a party wins more electorate seats than their party vote would allocate them so extra seats are added to Parliament – will be needed.
The total number of seats in the next Parliament will be crucial to which coalition can form a government.
New Zealand uses a mixed member proportional system, which tends to favour coalition governments. REUTERS