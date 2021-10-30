Eateries and gyms reopen, kids return to school in Victoria

SYDNEY • Australia's Victoria state, home to the populous Melbourne city, eased more curbs yesterday, despite reporting its deadliest day of the Delta outbreak a day earlier and daily coronavirus infections lingering near record levels.

Victorians no longer need to wear masks outdoors. Most gyms, pubs, restaurants and hairdressers are allowed to reopen and people are able to travel between Melbourne and regional areas.

All schoolchildren in the state are to return to face-to-face classes after long months of remote learning.

Victoria on Thursday recorded 10 new deaths, down from 25. Daily cases dipped to 1,656 from 1,923.

Neighbouring New South Wales reported 268 new cases, the lowest increase in nearly two weeks.

Australia is gradually easing pandemic restrictions as it boosts vaccination levels after its south-east is rocked by a third wave of infections fuelled by the Delta variant.

Sydney and Melbourne, its largest cities, are getting ready to welcome fully vaccinated residents flying from overseas without quarantine from next Monday - the first time in more than 18 months.

The outbound travel ban will also be lifted then.

The authorities yesterday said expeditioners at Australia's Casey research station in Antarctica can soon journey back home with the arrival of Covid-19 vaccines at the station for their inoculation.

Australia has managed to keep its stations on the frozen continent free of the coronavirus, despite its arrival there last December when it became the last of the world's continents to report an outbreak.

Pfizer vaccines for 27 staff at Australia's Casey station in Antarctica had arrived, federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley said.

Vaccines will also be delivered to its Davis and Mawson research stations.

"As expeditioners prepare to head home, it is important that they can join the national surge in Covid-19 vaccinations," Ms Ley said in a statement.

Meanwhile, New South Wales reported 268 new cases and two deaths in the 24 hours up to Thursday. Some 86.5 per cent of the eligible population in the state are now fully vaccinated.

Queensland recorded zero new cases in the past day. The health authorities there are urging people to get vaccinated before the state reopens its border to New South Wales in seven weeks.

REUTERS, XINHUA