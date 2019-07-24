Driver crashes into police car, leading to $192 million drug bust

Left: The wreckage of the police patrol car in Sydney after it was hit by a van laden with 273kg of methamphetamine (above) on Monday. PHOTOS: REUTERS
SYDNEY • A clumsy driver led police to a A$200 million (S$192 million) drug bust in Australia after he crashed a van laden with 273kg of methamphetamine into a patrol car parked outside a police station in suburban Sydney.

The man, 28, slammed the drug-filled van into the empty police patrol car at Eastwood in the city's north on Monday morning, crushing its bonnet, before speeding off, CCTV footage showed. He was caught by police an hour later.

A search of the vehicle turned up 273kg of Ice, said police, who released footage of the drugs neatly packed in cardboard boxes, taped up and loaded into the back of the van. Police said in a statement that the drugs had a street value of A$200 million.

The driver was arrested and charged with drug supply and negligent driving, and was due to appear in court yesterday.

