Downtown Sydney, Bondi in lockdown as outbreak grows

SYDNEY • Australia's downtown Sydney and the city's eastern suburbs, which include Bondi Beach, entered a one-week lockdown from late last night, as the authorities struggle to contain a spike in the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant in the city.

The Australian Medical Association (AMA), which represents doctors, said the move was not enough and called for a complete lockdown of the country's biggest city to prevent the virus from spreading and causing possible deaths.

People who live or have worked in the four local government council areas in Sydney in the last two weeks have been ordered to stay at home except for urgent reasons.

People are allowed to leave their homes only for essential work or education, medical reasons, grocery shopping or outdoor exercise.

"We don't want to see this situation linger for weeks, we would like to see this situation end sooner rather than later," New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

The authorities said they were "concerned" about a potential super-spreader event in a salon where three staff were infected and more than 900 clients visited between June 15 and Wednesday.

Officials have issued health alerts for more than a dozen new venues scattered across Sydney, home to a fifth of Australia's 25 million population, as total infections in the outbreak topped 60.

NSW state has held off calls for a hard lockdown, instead imposing mandatory mask wearing in all indoor locations in Sydney, including offices, restricting residents in seven council areas from leaving the city, and limiting home gatherings to five people.

These restrictions, which were due to end on Wednesday, are now extended until the end of July 2.

Twenty-two local cases were reported yesterday, the biggest rise in infections since the first case was detected in Bondi last Wednesday - a limousine driver who transported an overseas airline crew member. Nineteen of these cases are linked to known infections, while three are under investigation.

AMA president Omar Khorshid said the latest curbs were "not quite enough", warning officials that the latest outbreak could get out of control and reminding them of the devastating Covid-19 wave in Melbourne last year. The state of Victoria has recorded over 800 deaths since the pandemic began.

"What happened in Melbourne is they tried last year to get ahead slowly and were not able to get ahead of it and it resulted in deaths... That must not be allowed to happen in Sydney," Dr Khorshid said.

The outbreak prompted New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to postpone her trip to Australia scheduled for early next month.

Lockdowns, swift contact tracing, strict social distancing rules and high levels of community compliance have largely helped Australia quash prior outbreaks and keep its Covid-19 numbers relatively low, with about 30,400 cases and 910 deaths.

NSW has been isolated from the rest of the country after other states reinstated tough border rules amid the latest outbreak, including a total ban on visitors from Sydney's virus-hit suburbs. REUTERS