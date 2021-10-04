Delta variant outbreak spreads in New Zealand, Australia

WELLINGTO•N • New Zealand's Delta variant outbreak spread beyond the largest city of Auckland, prompting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to put additional regions into a snap lockdown.

There were 32 new coronavirus cases yesterday in Auckland, which has been in lockdown since mid-August, and two cases in the Waikato region, about 147km south of Auckland.

Ms Ardern said parts of the region, including the city of Hamilton and small beachside town Raglan, will go into a five-day lockdown. She added that the government will decide today whether Auckland's 1.7 million residents will remain sealed off from the rest of New Zealand.

Ms Ardern enforced what was meant to be a "short and sharp" nationwide lockdown in mid-August in response to the Auckland outbreak, which now stands at 1,328 cases. But while the rest of the country has largely returned to normal life, the North Island city has remained in lockdown.

"We are doing everything that we can to keep cases confined to Auckland, and managing them there," Ms Ardern said.

"It is not a coincidence that those in our current outbreak have not been vaccinated. That's because the vaccine works, but it's also because the virus is literally finding unvaccinated people."

While New Zealand was among just a handful of countries to bring Covid-19 cases down to zero last year and largely stayed virus-free until the latest outbreak in August, difficulties in quashing the Delta variant have put Ms Ardern's elimination strategy in question.

Amid mounting pressure, Ms Ardern has said her strategy was never to have zero cases, but to aggressively stamp out the virus. She has said strict lockdowns can end if 90 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, in contrast with the current 46 per cent.

Full vaccination will be a requirement for non-New Zealand citizens arriving in the country from Nov 1, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said yesterday.

Air New Zealand said it will require passengers on its international flights to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

"We have a different approach to Covid-19 within our sights, and in our hands," Ms Ardern said yesterday.

"So as we all look ahead and think about summer, and the plans we are making, make the first step a vaccine. It is the thing that will make those summer plans possible."

Meanwhile, neighbouring Australia reported more than 1,900 new infections yesterday, health data showed, with the authorities struggling to quell the outbreak in the two most populous states and cases spreading to new states.

Victoria and New South Wales, which have been under lockdown for weeks, reported 1,887 cases and 13 deaths. The island state of Tasmania, which has not had a case for 58 days, reported a new local infection late on Saturday, and there were new cases in South Australia state over the weekend.

Queensland state has been largely Covid-19-free and reported no new infections, allowing the National Rugby League grand final to kick off in Brisbane last night, albeit with crowd numbers cut to a 75 per cent capacity of about 39,000 people.

REUTERS