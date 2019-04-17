Deer kills man, injures woman in attack north of Melbourne

SINGAPORE - A deer attacked and killed an Australian man and injured a woman on a farm north of Melbourne on Wednesday (April 17), Australian Broadcasting Corp online reported.

The man and woman were walking on their property, south of the city of Wangaratta, when the animal came out of a bush and gored the man, police told the ABC.

Both suffered critical injuries in the attack. The man died a short time later and the woman was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police killed the deer at the scene, Victoria Police said. The attack is being investigated.

Deer are not native to Australia and there are now large numbers of feral deer in parts of the country.

The type of deer involved in the attack is not known. But there is a significant population of the Sambar deer species in north-east Victoria.

Sambar deer can weigh up to 230kg, according to Victoria's Game Management Authority.

Victoria is estimated to have a population of about a million deer, which cause significant damage to crops and pastures, ABC said.

A recent study into the number of deaths caused by animals in Australia from 2000 to 2013 recorded no fatal deer attacks, according to its author.

Dr Ronelle Welton told the BBC that she was unaware of any wild deer attacks in hospital or coroner's records in Australia.