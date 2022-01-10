Daily deaths hit record high in New South Wales

SYDNEY • Australia's most populous state New South Wales reported yesterday its highest number of daily Covid-19 deaths as the Omicron variant sweeps the country and lawmakers face pressure to close widening supply chain gaps.

In the 24 hours to 8pm local time on Saturday, 16 people died from Covid-19 and 30,062 official cases were reported, close to record levels. The state is home to a third of Australia's 25 million people.

The second-largest state, Victoria, which hosts the Australian Open tennis tournament this month, yesterday reported 44,155 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths recorded on Saturday.

The country reported just under 100,000 new cases overall, down from a record 116,025 the previous day but still exceeding most previous peaks, and 36 deaths for the day.

With the surge bringing a rush for government-funded pop-up testing clinics, the authorities have shifted their messaging and urged people to instead take antigen rapid tests at home, then report positive results to their doctor, who enters these into a database.

The authorities are calling for calm amid reports of bare supermarket shelves as people stay home to avoid infection and delivery personnel self-isolate due to virus exposure.

"We have seen very low rates of significant illness," federal Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters. "It is the workforce furloughing which remains the principal challenge at this point in time."

The government and its health advisers have cut mandatory isolation times for close contacts and narrowed the definition of close contacts but were still reviewing the rules for furloughing workers, Mr Hunt said.

Australia, meanwhile, plans to start vaccinating children aged five to 11 today.

Most states said they would begin the new school year as scheduled at the end of the month but Queensland, the third most populous state, said it would postpone the return to school by two weeks to give children time to be vaccinated.

Despite the outbreak, political leaders have cited Australia's high vaccination rate - over 90 per cent of people over 16 are fully vaccinated - to justify a reopening plan. But several states in recent days have postponed non-urgent elective surgery to clear hospital beds for Covid-19 patients and reintroduced mask mandates.

