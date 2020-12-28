Crowds in Sydney curbed for New Year's Eve fireworks as cases rise

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - Australian authorities will restrict crowds from lining the Sydney harbor foreshore to watch the New Year's Eve fireworks spectacle as a cluster of Covid-19 cases in the city continues to grow.

While the seven minute display will go ahead, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian urged Sydneysiders to stay home and watch the world-famous pyrotechnics on television instead.

The maximum size of outdoor gatherings will be halved to 50, and people without a special permit must stay out of the usual prime viewing spots around the city, she said.

Five new cases were recorded overnight and the Northern Beaches cluster now stands at 126. A stay-at-home order for the worst-affected part of the Northern Beaches has been extended to Jan 9, and until Jan 2 for the area that's seen fewer cases.

"On New Year's Eve, we don't want any crowds on the foreshores around Sydney whatsoever," Ms Berejiklian said. "My strong message to everyone in Greater Sydney this year is to watch the fireworks on TV."