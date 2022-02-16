Covid-19: Western Australia state reopens to international students

All the arriving international students must be vaccinated with at least two doses or triple doses if eligible in their home countries. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
33 min ago

SYDNEY (XINHUA) - The state of Western Australia announced a new pathway for already-enrolled international students to return to the state despite its closed borders.

The move announced on Tuesday (Feb 15) night allows international students already enrolled in a primary school, secondary school and university, among others, to enter the state.

Students can either fly direct to the state subject to the arrival cap set by the Australian government, or indirectly by transiting through another state or territory.

The students must carry proof of a negative Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) taken within 24 hours before departure and isolate for seven days at a suitable premise approved by police or the state's Department of Health after arrival.

All the arriving international students must be vaccinated with at least two doses or triple doses if eligible in their home countries. They must also take RAT or PCR test within 24 hours of arrival and either a PCR test on day six or a RAT on day seven during self-quarantine.

International education is one of the major industries in Australia, but earlier this year Western Australia authorities refused to allow students back due to Covid-19, even as some of the other states welcomed them.

Under the new pathway, up to 6,000 international students would be allowed to return to the state.

The state government said that according to the updated health advice, the cohort presents a low risk to the community, as many factors can provide confidence in quarantine arrangements now.

"International students are an important part of the Western Australia community - making a positive contribution to the state's diversity and vibrancy, and supporting local jobs in a variety of industries.

This new pathway is part of our ongoing review of border controls taking place this month, based on the latest health advice," said state premier Mark McGowan.

Eligible returning international students will also get a payment of A$2,000 (S$1,926) to help cover the cost of self-quarantine, according to the government.

More On This Topic
Australian schools brace themselves for Covid-19 staff shortages as thousands of students return
Singaporeans enrolled in universities in Australia worry about impact of Omicron surge
Related Stories
Sweden declares Covid-19 pandemic over, despite warnings from scientists
Covid-19-infected HIV patient developed 21 mutations, study shows
Close conversations with mask-wearing Covid-19 infected people pose infection risk: Japan study
What is Paxlovid, the Pfizer pill approved for Covid-19 treatment in S'pore?
'Pandemic vs endemic' sets up two conflicting Covid-19 endgames
Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 may be available in US by end-February
In China, expansive Covid-era controls may outlast the virus
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
Huge volumes of Covid-19 hospital waste threaten health: WHO
How did S'pore leaders handle Covid-19? ST's book, In This Together, brings you the inside story

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top