Covid-19 outbreak aboard international cruise ship in Western Australia state

SYDNEY – About 100 people on board Coral Princess, the first large international cruiser to enter the waters of the state of Western Australia in two years, tested positive for Covid-19, local media reported.

The cruise ship, which has the capacity to carry nearly 2,000 passengers, was scheduled to stop at several coastal regions of the state before returning to Sydney in November.

A Western Australia Department of Health spokesman said the passengers and crew aboard the vessel had tested positive for Covid-19, national broadcaster ABC News reported late on Monday.

“Western Australia Health has been advised of passengers and crew testing positive for Covid-19, and this evolving situation is being managed by the vessel operator according to its Covid-19 plan,” the spokesman said.

Local newspaper The West Australian said it is believed that there were up to 100 cases of Covid-19 aboard the ship.

Western Australia allowed large international cruise liners to return to some port destinations from Oct 1 after the federal government lifted the ban on international large cruise ships in April.

But all cruise ships operating in Western Australia are required to have a Covid-19 management plan in place, and crew and passengers will be required to be double-dose vaccinated and have received a third dose, if eligible.

Under the state’s current Covid-19 protocols, those who tested positive for the virus are recommended to isolate for a minimum of five days.

A spokesman for the company operating the vessel said a rise in Covid-19 cases aboard was being managed effectively in accordance with national and state protocols, ABC News reported. XINHUA