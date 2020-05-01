Coronavirus: Australia to decide on May 8 whether to ease lockdown measures

CANBERRA (BLOOMBERG) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the national Cabinet will decide whether to ease lockdown restrictions on May 8 as the rate of new coronavirus infections remains flat.

Speaking to reporters in Canberra, Mr Morrison said he was bringing forward the decision from the week beginning May 11 due to the success in flattening the curve. He urged Australians to sign up to the government's mobile phone app, to help authorities trace infections.

"Australians deserve an early mark for the work that they have done," he said. The Cabinet will meet twice next week to discuss potential relaxations.

With some Australian states and territories going days without recording new cases, Deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly said earlier on Friday (May 1) that the infection curve was "pretty much crushed".

Australia had 6,762 confirmed cases as at 6am Sydney time on Friday, up 16 from the day before. There have been 92 deaths and 5,720 people have recovered. More than 570,000 tests have been conducted.

The lockdown has seen Australians told to stay at home except for essential shopping, medical appointments, school or work. Pubs, restaurants, casinos, gyms and cinemas remain closed, swelling unemployment and pushing the nation toward its first recession in almost three decades.

The Australian Treasury forecasts that unemployment will double to about 10 per cent in the June quarter despite the federal government and central bank releasing around A$320 billion (S$294 billion) of stimulus, equivalent to about 16.4 per cent of gross domestic product.