Coronavirus: Australia tells citizens not to travel abroad, bars gatherings

CANBERRA (BLOOMBERG) - Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned all Australian citizens not to travel abroad indefinitely and banned non-essential gatherings of 100 people or more, in a dramatic escalation of the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The "Level 4" advice against any international travel is unprecedented, Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday (March 18) after meeting with the national Cabinet and medical officials late yesterday.

The government also declared a human biosecurity emergency to enable authorities to deal with the growing crisis that has infected more than 450 people in Australia and left five people dead. Schools and universities will remain open.

"This is a once in a 100-year type of event," Mr Morrison said.

"There is no two-week answer to what we are confronting," he said. "We are looking at a situation of at least six months for how we deal with this."

Australia has already banned mass gatherings of 500 people or more, leading to a wave of sporting and cultural events being cancelled. The government is also urging Australians overseas to return home before other nations enact travel bans.

The measures are another escalation of the response by the government, which has announced a A$17.6 billion (S$15 billion) stimulus package to buttress the economy and ordered anyone arriving in the country to self-isolate for 14 days.

Nations around the world are trying to shield citizens from the deadly virus, imposing curfews, lockdowns, shutting shops, bars, schools, and restaurants.