Cooler weather brings reprieve to fire-hit Australia

SYDNEY • Firefighters battling wildfires in Australia made the most of cooler weather yesterday to access badly burnt towns and contain blazes before the expected return of hotter conditions at the end of the week.

The reprieve came as Prime Minister Scott Morrison defended both his government's climate change policies and his decision to go on holiday to Hawaii last week.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said "catastrophic" fire conditions last Saturday in parts of the Prime Minister's home state had destroyed communities.

"We have got the devastating news there is not much left in the town of Balmoral," Ms Berejiklian told journalists. Balmoral is about 120km south-west of Sydney with a population of about 400.

No fatality was reported.

Mr Morrison visited the Rural Fire Service (RFS) headquarters in Sydney after returning last Saturday night from a holiday that drew sharp criticism as the wildfire crisis deepened.

After the deaths of two firefighters last Thursday night, Mr Morrison announced he would return home early. Yesterday, he acknowledged his holiday had caused anxiety. "I get it that people would have been upset to know that I was holidaying with my family while their families were under great stress," Mr Morrison said.

"If you had your time over again and you had the benefit of hindsight, we would have made different decisions. I am sure Australians are fair-minded and understand that when you make a promise to your kids, you try and keep it."

800

Number of homes destroyed by the wildfires.

He added: "But as Prime Minister, you have other responsibilities, and I accept that, and I accept the criticism."

Mr Morrison said this was not a time for political point-scoring but a "time to be kind to each other".

He said he is not a trained firefighter, "but I am comforted by the fact that Australians would like me to be here just simply so I can be here, alongside them, as they are going through this terrible time".

Mr Morrison yesterday addressed his conservative Liberal-National coalition's climate policies, which his government has been forced to defend following the severity of this year's bush fires.

Mr Morrison said there was no argument there is a link between climate change and weather events around the world, but said it was not credible to make a direct connection between any single fire event and climate change.

Nearly 100 fires were still burning across New South Wales late yesterday afternoon, though none was rated as an emergency.

Conditions are expected to remain favourable over the coming days, allowing firefighters to work to contain fires encroaching on communities, particularly in the Blue Mountains region to the west of Sydney.

But the authorities said large fires would continue to burn across New South Wales without significant rainfall, which is not forecast for many weeks.

State RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said yesterday: "That is still a way to go. We are still talking four to six weeks at best before we start to see a meaningful reprieve in the weather."

Commissioner Fitzsimmons said that last Saturday's fire conditions may have added another 100 buildings to the tally of those already destroyed during this year's fire season. Not all of those would be homes lost, he said.

Near the town of Lithgow, one man who had been unaccounted for yesterday was later found safe.

Australia has been fighting wildfires for months as hot, dry conditions brought about an early start to the fire season, with blazes destroying more than 800 homes and close to 3 million ha of bush land.

The states of South Australia and Victoria have also faced extreme fire conditions in recent days, with the authorities in South Australia saying yesterday that 72 homes had been destroyed by one fire.

REUTERS, ASSOCIATED PRESS