Climate-conscious Labor govt set to face even more pressure for action

Australia is set to adopt stronger action on climate change with the election of a new prime minister who will face pressure from a powerful alliance of Greens and independents determined to drive far more ambitious steps to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

"Together, we can take advantage of the opportunity for Australia to be a renewable energy superpower," Mr Anthony Albanese said in his victory speech last Saturday, vowing also to end the climate wars that have poisoned Australian politics for well over a decade.