Climate change making country more difficult to live in: Morrison

LISMORE (Australia) • Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday conceded that a changing climate is making the country a more difficult place to live in following deadly floods along the east coast, the latest weather-related disaster to hit the nation.

Mr Morrison spoke to reporters as he visited Lismore, in northern New South Wales (NSW) state, one of the areas worst hit by the natural disaster.

Extreme rainfall and flooding have already claimed 21 lives across Queensland state and NSW and caused tens of thousands of residents to flee their homes since the downpours began about two weeks ago.

"Australia is becoming a harder country to live in because of these natural disasters," Mr Morrison told reporters, adding that the world is dealing with "a different climate to the one we were dealing with before"

While the federal government has committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, it has been regularly criticised for taking inadequate action on climate change.

Two La Nina seasons in 2021 and 2022 have led to unusually wet summers on Australia's east coast, and forced a greater focus on climate ahead of a national election due to be held by the end of May.

Australia is considered by many to be at the vanguard of the impact of climate change - a position that has become frighteningly clear in recent years.

Torrential flooding episodes during wet years have been interspersed with blazing dry summers that have led to devastating wildfires, including the 2019 to 2020 bush-fire crisis that scorched an area of land almost the size of England.

In a statement on Monday, Australia's Climate Council advocacy group said scientists had been warning "for decades" of the dangers from extreme weather caused by carbon emissions.

"Climate change isn't a footnote to the story of these floods. It is the story," the council said in the statement.

Mr Morrison has pledged to cut Australia's emissions by up to 28 per cent by 2030, but an Essential poll in November last year found Australians trusted the opposition Labor Party more to handle the issue of climate change than the government, by a margin of 39 per cent to 26 per cent.

When pressed on whether his government had done enough to address climate change, Mr Morrison defended his policies yesterday, saying Australia was working with other countries to develop carbon reduction technologies. "I'll tell you what's not going to fix climate change, what's not going to fix it is just doing something in Australia," he said.

There have been almost 100,000 claims to insurers as a result of the floods in NSW and Queensland, according to the Insurance Council of Australia, 80 per cent of which were for domestic property.

