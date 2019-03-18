Christchurch terror attack: 7 tributes that have been widely shared

The shootings in Christchurch on Friday (March 15) killed 50, and left many more injured.

The devastating terror attack sent shockwaves rippling across New Zealand, as well as communities all over the world.

Amid the revulsion at the bloodshed and the grieving over the lives lost, tributes have sprung up in various forms of art.

Here are some tributes that have been shared widely on social media.

1. A koala and a kiwi

Brisbane illustrator Rebel Challenger created an artwork that showed a koala - to symbolise Australia - comforting a kiwi, New Zealand's national bird.

The illustration was widely shared on Australian media, and by many Australians who wanted to express their concern for their neighbours.

In an Instagram comment, the illustrator said: "I've been overwhelmed by the love for my drawing - and seeing how it has shared love and compassion through such a dark time has been more uplifting than I could ever have imagined."

2. Kia kaha - Stay strong

A school in north Auckland, New Zealand, had a special way to show its support for the victims of the Christchurch shootings.

Orewa College staff and students arranged themselves on a grass field to form the words "Kia kaha" and a heart shape.

Kia kaha means "stay strong" in the Maori language. The Maoris arrived in New Zealand from eastern Polynesia more than 700 years ago.

3. The silver fern

Singaporean designer Keith Lee used a New Zealand icon, the silver fern, to create an artistic tribute to those who had been killed.

The 35-year-old told Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao that in the picture, one can only see the silhouette of each person, and their race or religion cannot be identified. This represents how everyone is affected by the incident, regardless of who they are, he added.

The soles of the people on both sides of the leaf stalk are connected, reflecting how everyone's souls are connected, said Mr Lee.

His work was shared on Facebook by New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson, whose post had received over 39,000 likes and more than 19,000 shares as of Monday evening.

4. Hello, brother

The gunman in the attack had live-streamed his rampage, and as he approached the entrance of the Al Noor Mosque, several figures stood at the top of the steps, just inside the entrance. Someone could be heard saying, "Hello, brother."

Indonesian illustrator Akbar Bisul's artwork is based on this tragic moment.

His Facebook post has been shared more than 55,000 times.

5. This is your home

Wellington resident Ruby Jones, 25, created an illustration of two women hugging, with the caption: "This is your home and you should have been safe here."

The artist told Buzzfeed News that she had wanted to capture how her country was feeling in the aftermath of the tragedy.

The drawing has been shared by thousands, including Thor: Ragnorak director Taika Waititi, who is from New Zealand.

6. United

Vendelas Illustration, set up by a New Zealand artist, created a painting titled United.

In a Facebook post, the artist said: "I have created a special piece in tribute of the lives lost and a reminder we are all one and New Zealand is your home no matter what color, culture or belief."

7. A unique tribute

Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's tribute was through a unique medium.

His tribute was made using sand art at Puri Beach in Odisha, India. On it was a message: "One world, one message. End terrorism."

His previous sand artworks have won international awards.