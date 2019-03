CHRISTCHURCH (AFP) - An 18-year-old appeared in a New Zealand court on Monday (March 18) charged with distributing the live-stream video of a deadly mass shooting at Christchurch's Al Noor mosque.

The teenager, whose name was suppressed by the judge, was also charged with publishing a photograph of the mosque with the message "target acquired".

He faces a maximum of 14 years in prison for each charge, prosecutors said.