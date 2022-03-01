Chinese billionaire accused of illegal funding in Australia

SYDNEY • A Chinese billionaire who sits on Hong Kong's election committee has been found by an Australian corruption investigation to have allegedly made a secret and illegal US$100,000 (S$136,000) political donation in the lead-up to a New South Wales state election.

Property developer Huang Xiangmo allegedly delivered the money in a plastic shopping bag to the general secretary of the New South Wales (NSW) Labor party in April 2015, four days after the same amount was withdrawn from his Sydney casino junket account, a report by the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) said yesterday.

The ICAC has sought advice from the public prosecutor on alleged offences by 18 people involved in a corrupt scheme to hide the donation, centred on a fund-raising dinner at a Chinese restaurant in Sydney where Mr Huang sat with state and federal opposition Labor leaders.

ICAC said a Huang employee withdrew the US$100,000 from his casino account several weeks after the dinner and a few days later, Mr Huang allegedly delivered it to the Labor Party official.

"Mr Huang was the true source of the (US$100,000) cash," ICAC said.

Mr Huang's lawyer, Mr Timothy Unsworth, said in evidence to ICAC that it was a coincidence that US$100,000 was withdrawn from Mr Huang's casino account days before Mr Huang met the NSW Labor boss. He also said that Mr Huang did not take the cash to the Labor meeting.

Mr Unsworth declined to comment to Reuters on the ICAC report.

The NSW Labor boss, who later went to work for Mr Huang, told ICAC he met with Mr Huang to discuss setting up a meeting with the federal Labor leader, but denied a bag of cash was handed over.

Political donations in NSW are capped at A$5,000 (S$4,890) and property developers are prohibited as donors.

The ICAC report found the US$100,000 donation was corruptly hidden under the names of a dozen fake donors.

One fake donor took his own life on the eve of being questioned by ICAC, the report said.