China trade threats leave Australian exporters anxious

Australia has been bracing itself for potentially devastating trade sanctions from China, leaving exporters anxious amid a steady deterioration of the ties between the two countries.

In recent months, China has restricted or delayed imports of various Australian products, including beef, barley and wine, in a move many consider to be in response to Canberra's call in April for an inquiry into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

China has denied that its measures are politically motivated.

Some Australian businesses have said that they have been struggling recently to export their products to China or clear Chinese Customs.

News recently emerged that over A$2 million (S$1.96 million) worth of live lobsters from Australia were sitting inside tanks on planes at Shanghai's Pudong airport. The shipments were apparently held up by delays in clearing Customs, prompting some Australian sellers to suspend their exports to China.

Following the lobster saga, Chinese media began to report that seven Australian products were to be targeted. Chinese traders were reportedly ordered to stop importing wine, lobsters, sugar, coal, copper ore and concentrate, barley and timber - a move that would take a serious toll on the Australian economy. Chinese officials have denied issuing the ban.

An editorial in the China Daily last week - headlined "Canberra only has itself to blame" - said Australia had backed Washington's efforts to contain China and will "pay tremendously".

"If Canberra continues to go out of its way to be inimical to China… its economy will only suffer further pain as China will have no choice but to look elsewhere if the respect necessary for cooperation is not forthcoming," it said.

Analysts in Australia believe China did not want to admit to an official ban on Australian goods because it wanted to avoid being seen as breaching global trade rules. In addition, China's unofficial trade sanctions have been viewed as a form of psychological warfare.

"They (Chinese officials) leave it to you to guess," Mr Peter Varghese, a former Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade secretary, told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"They let you go through the process of thinking, 'What could we have possibly done to upset the Chinese?' They leave us to use our imaginations to think of what we might have done."

The new ban on the seven products was reportedly due to start last Friday, but does not appear to have yet occurred.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham this week said Australian goods were still entering China. "The types of rumours suggesting an outright blanket ban don't, at this point... appear to have materialised. We continue to see certain shipments successfully being processed through Chinese Customs."

But Australia has struggled to address the rumours or to mollify its exporters because China has effectively frozen high-level contacts.

Mr Birmingham, for instance, has been unable to contact his Chinese counterpart.

China is Australia's largest trading partner, accounting for over a third of all Australian exports. In 2018-19, China bought A$153 billion worth of Australian exports.

Ties between China and Australia have deteriorated in recent years, especially since Canberra introduced laws to combat foreign interference - a move widely seen as aimed at Beijing. Canberra has criticised Beijing's conduct in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and the South China Sea. Australia was also one of the first countries to ban Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei from involvement in the country's 5G network roll-out.

"Australia should know more clearly than China what it needs to do to improve this relationship," said China's Assistant Minister of Commerce Li Chenggang at a press conference yesterday, according to Bloomberg.

Canberra, meanwhile, has been urging exporters to diversify and look to other markets beyond China. The problem for exporters is that China is one of few countries with a growing economy now.