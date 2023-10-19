China rolls out sweeteners ahead of likely landmark visit by Australian PM Albanese

SYDNEY – For the past three years, Australia had been anxiously following the fate of Ms Cheng Lei, a prominent Chinese-born Australian journalist detained in China, with little detail about the reasons for her arrest or the prospects of her release.

Suddenly, however, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Oct 11, with unrestrained delight, that Ms Cheng had been released and was back in Australia – an announcement that followed years of quiet diplomacy and was welcomed across the country.

Though the details surrounding Ms Lei’s imprisonment remain murky – she was ostensibly incarcerated for breaking an embargo by a few minutes after a briefing by Chinese officials – analysts believe the timing of her release is much less of a mystery: Her walk to freedom has been seen as part of efforts by Beijing to smooth ties ahead of a looming visit by Mr Albanese to China.

Mr Albanese is expected to visit as soon as early November, the first trip to China by an Australian leader since 2016.

The visit will mark the 50th anniversary of a historic trip to China by former Australian prime minister Gough Whitlam, the first visit by an Australian prime minister.

Professor James Laurenceson, director of the Australia-China Relations Institute at the University of Technology Sydney, said China had provided various sweeteners to Australia ahead of Mr Albanese’s visit, including Ms Cheng’s release and the easing of trade barriers on goods such as hay and timber.

The removal of China’s barley tariffs in August was likely another sweetener, he said, though it was also prompted by moves by Canberra to suspend its case over the tariffs at the World Trade Organisation.

“It is a pretty sweetened lead-up to a prime ministerial visit,” he told The Straits Times. “Beijing wants it to be a successful visit. When Albanese is over there, they don’t want all the questions to be about trade blockages and detentions.”

Ties between Australia and China have been stabilising following a rift sparked by Chinese anger over various moves by Australia in the past six years. These include foreign interference legislation that was aimed at Beijing, its blocking of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from the roll-out of the nation’s 5G network, and its call for an international inquiry into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amid these frictions, China imposed various apparent punishments, including A$20 billion (S$17.3 billion) worth of sanctions and the detention of Ms Cheng.

Australia’s Trade Minister Don Farrell said in a speech on Wednesday that about A$2 billion in Chinese trade sanctions remained in place.

He said he was “optimistic” that barriers on exports of lobster and meat would be removed soon.

“This government is serious about stabilising and developing Australia’s relationship with China,” he said. “Yes, there are challenges. But collaboration opportunities abound.”

The improvement of ties between China and Australia followed the election of Mr Albanese’s Labor party in 2022.