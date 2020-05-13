China rebuke won't stop NZ backing for Taiwan's WHO participation

WELLINGTON • New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters yesterday said the country has to stand up for itself after China warned that its backing of Taiwan's participation at the World Health Organisation (WHO) could damage bilateral relations.

Taipei, with the strong support of Washington, has stepped up its lobbying to be allowed to take part as an observer at next week's World Health Assembly (WHA), the WHO's decision-making body - a move which has angered China.

Taiwan is excluded from the WHO due to the objections of China, which views the island as one of its provinces.

Senior ministers in New Zealand last week said Taiwan should be allowed to join the WHO as an observer given its success in limiting the spread of the coronavirus. This sparked anger from China, which asked the Pacific country to "stop making wrong statements".

"We have got to stand up for ourselves," Mr Peters said at a news conference, when asked about China's response to New Zealand's position on Taiwan. "And true friendship is based on equality. It's based on the ability in this friendship to nevertheless disagree."

Mr Peters said he did not think the issue would harm diplomatic ties with China, which is New Zealand's biggest trading partner.

Taiwan has reported only 440 coronavirus cases and seven related deaths. The relatively low figures have been attributed to early and effective disease prevention and control work.

When asked about China's response, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand's position on Taiwan was related only to its health response to Covid-19. "We have always taken a 'One China' policy, and that continues to be the case," Ms Ardern said.

Separately, the US Senate on Monday unanimously approved a Bill seeking the restoration of Taiwan's observer status at the WHO.

The bipartisan measure calls on the State Department to report about Taiwan's participation as an observer at the WHA. The Bill, which has not yet been passed by the House, would direct Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to explain the department's plans to help Taipei reclaim its observer status.

Responding to the calls for Taiwan's WHO involvement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian yesterday said that 24 medical and health specialists from Taiwan had participated in WHO's technical events since last year under a 2005 memorandum of understanding that established exceptional arrangements for the island.

Mr Zhao said that China did not need an agreement "with any international organisation to clarify the fact that Taiwan is part of China".

He added: "There is but one China in the world and the Taiwan region is an inseparable part of China's territory."

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG