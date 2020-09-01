China investigating Australian wine subsidies

SHANGHAI/SYDNEY • China yesterday launched an investigation into alleged government subsidies of some Australian wine imports, a widely expected follow-up to an anti-dumping probe that Australian representatives said they would oppose.

The investigations come against a backdrop of increasing tensions between the countries after Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus, which was first detected in China's central city of Wuhan.

Beijing imposed tariffs on Australian barley in May following accusations that the grain was being exported at a loss, or "dumped". It then suspended some beef imports, before starting an investigation into dumping of Australian wine, an accusation Canberra has refuted.

China's Commerce Ministry said in an online statement it would now investigate some 37 Australian wine subsidy schemes following a request from the China Wine Industry Association.

The second probe, which would take up to a year, would look into Australian support measures including "farm risk management", a "farm financing loan scheme" and "business growth funding projects", the ministry said.

Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said the second wine probe had been "broadly foreshadowed" when the initial anti-dumping investigation was initiated.

"We strongly refute claims that initiatives like the Murray-Darling Basin Economic Development Program, or programmes that support research and development equate to a subsidy of our wine exports," Mr Birmingham said in a statement, referring to a scheme where the government buys water to improve the health of key waterways.

"The government will work with our internationally renowned wine industry to mount the strongest possible case against these claims."

China is the top market for Australian wine exports and is also Australia's largest trading partner, with two-way trade worth A$235 billion (S$235 billion) last year.

REUTERS