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The intruders nabbed 300 chickens and thousands of eggs had to be destroyed due to the quarantine breach, New South Wales police said.

SYDNEY - Australian police said on Nov 25 that they had charged a 62-year-old woman after thieves allegedly stole 300 chickens from a farm.

Police were alerted to the bird-brained scheme in September after receiving reports that three people had broken into a farm in Peats Ridge in the rural Central Coast region of New South Wales.

The intruders nabbed 300 chickens and thousands of eggs had to be destroyed due to the quarantine breach, New South Wales police said.

A 62-year-old woman was charged on Nov 25 in connection with the heist and will front local court in December.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing. AFP