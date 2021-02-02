Cardinal's case: Aussie media to plead guilty to breach of gag order

MELBOURNE • A dozen Australian media firms have agreed to plead guilty to breaching a suppression order on reporting on the trial and conviction of former Vatican treasurer George Pell in 2018 for child sexual assault.

Cardinal Pell was cleared last year of the sexual abuse charges after spending 13 months in prison.

He was convicted in December 2018 for sexually assaulting two choirboys but reporting on the trial and verdict was gagged Australia-wide by the County Court of Victoria to ensure the cardinal got a fair trial on further charges he was due to face. Those charges were later dropped.

As part of the agreement announced yesterday, the state prosecutor said it was dismissing charges of sub judice contempt against all of the media firms and all charges against 15 reporters and editors at those newspapers, and radio and television stations.

The surprise agreement was reached nearly three months after the media trial began and 10 months after Cardinal Pell was acquitted by the High Court.

Despite the Australian gag on reporting, foreign media published news on the outcome of his trial, naming him and the charges.

Australian media then published reports saying they were unable to cover major news about an unidentified high-profile person, with some pointing out that the news was accessible online.

The state initially alleged that dozens of media firms, journalists and editors had breached the suppression order and interfered with the administration of justice in running those articles.

Breaches of suppression orders can be punished with up to five years' jail and fines of nearly A$100,000 (S$101,700) for individuals and nearly A$500,000 for companies.

Some charges had been dismissed over the past two years, but 79 charges remained as at last month.

The plea hearing has been set for Feb 10-11.

Last week, former Age editor Alex Lavelle, the first media witness to appear in the trial, told the court he ran a story only to explain why the newspaper could not cover the news that was being reported overseas, as the newspaper had received numerous queries from the public.

Readers were "wondering if the Age was part of a Catholic church conspiracy", Mr Matthew Collins, the lawyer representing Nine Entertainment, told the court.

Mr Lavelle said that based on legal advice, he believed the article did not breach the suppression order.

