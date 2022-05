Candidates criss-cross Australia on eve of 'close' election

ADELAIDE (AFP) - The man narrowly tipped to become Australia's next prime minister predicted a "close" outcome in Saturday's (May 21) vote, as he barnstormed the country in an eleventh-hour bid to defend a shrinking lead.

"We knew that this election was going to be close," said Anthony Albanese, admitting his Labor Party still had a "mountain to climb" to end nine years of conservative government.

More than 17 million Australians are registered to vote in an election that could bring an end to decades of stalling on climate change and a less pugilistic style of leadership.

"I have given absolutely everything. I have got nothing left in the tank," Albanese said, embarking on a last-minute four-state blitz.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who defied the polls three years ago in what he termed a "miracle" election, is pounding out the same message that worked last time: Labor cannot be trusted on the economy.

He has characterised Albanese as a "loose unit" because of his high profile gaffes, notably forgetting the national jobless rate when quizzed by reporters.

'Not up to the job'

"This is the sort of stuff that prime ministers need to know," Morrison said in an interview on Friday.

"We have seen that he is not up to the job and it's bigger than him."

The prime minister boasted of new data showing Australia's unemployment rate fell to a 48-year low of 3.9 per cent in April as an "extraordinary achievement" that showed his plan was working.

Both sides are trying to woo voters fretting about the rising cost of living, with annual inflation shooting up to 5.1 per cent and wages failing to keep up in real terms.

In a country scarred by ever-fiercer floods, fires and droughts, Labor is promising to do more to help the environment.

Morrison has resisted calls to cut carbon emissions faster by 2030 and supports mining and burning coal into the distant future to support the economy.

In wealthy suburban areas, many voters are being wooed by a band of more than 20 independent candidates, mostly women, offering conservative policies coupled with strong action on climate change.

Albanese has also promised strong action on corruption - after Morrison failed to deliver a promised federal anti-corruption watchdog.

He has branded Morrison's administration the "least open, least fair dinkum government in Australian political history".