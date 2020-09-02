Canberra not told why Aussie journalist in China was detained

SYDNEY • Australia does not know why China has detained Australian citizen and television anchor Cheng Lei, Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said yesterday.

The Australian government confirmed on Monday evening that Ms Cheng, a high-profile business anchor on Chinese state television, was detained two weeks ago.

"Cheng Lei is an Australian, a journalist who has been working in China for some period of time," Mr Birmingham told ABC Radio.

He added: "I feel for her family very much at this point in time, and it's why we will do what we can to assist her, as we would and have any Australian in these sorts of circumstances."

Ms Cheng hosted a business show on the English channel of China's largest state media broadcaster CCTV, and was a high-profile anchor on its English-language channel CGTN. But videos of her have been removed from Chinese state media sites, Reuters found.

Friends of Ms Cheng told Reuters they noticed the videos were taken down two weeks ago, and they became concerned when they were unable to contact her.

Ms Cheng regularly hosted Australian business forums and events in Beijing.

China's Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the specifics of Ms Cheng's case at a regular briefing yesterday, but said China will act in accordance with the law.

"We value China-Australia relations but, at the same time, the development of bilateral relations requires the joint efforts of both sides," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying, in response to a question about whether the case was linked to Ms Cheng's nationality and recent issues in the Sino-Australian relationship.

The Australian Embassy was given consular access to Ms Cheng via video link last Thursday, Mr Birmingham said.

She has two children, both in Australia.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne told local radio yesterday afternoon that Canberra has sought information on why Ms Cheng was detained.

