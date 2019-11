Flames from an out-of-control bush fire as seen from a nearby residential area in Harrington, some 335km north-east of Sydney. Australian firefighters warned that they were in "uncharted territory" as they struggled to contain dozens of out-of-control bush fires across the New South Wales and Queensland countryside yesterday. So far there have been no reports of fatalities, although there were reports of buildings on fire and people trapped in their homes.

