Bus crashes near New Zealand tourist town, causing fatalities and injuries

WELLINGTON (AP, XINHUA) - A bus has crashed near a popular New Zealand tourist town and police say there are multiple deaths and injuries.

Multiple Chinese tourists were dead in the serious bus crash. The Chinese embassy in New Zealand has launched an emergency plan. Wu Xi, Chinese ambassador to New Zealand, is heading to the scene.

Police said more than 20 people were on the bus that rolled on State Highway 5, near Mamaku, about 20 minutes north of the North Island town of Rotorua.

Several passengers suffered injuries and were transported to hospitals.

The St John Ambulance service said the crash happened about 11.20am (7.20am Singapore time) in poor weather. It said it dispatched five helicopters and five ambulances to the scene.

The ambulance service said it airlifted one passenger in serious condition and two others in moderate conditions to hospitals, and drove another three patients who had suffered moderate or minor injuries to hospitals.