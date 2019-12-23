'Burnt tree' a symbol of Australia's tragic festive season

SYDNEY • It has become a symbol of this year's tragic holiday season in Australia: A tree crafted from burnt bicycles, charred wood and even a fire alarm collected in areas scorched by raging bush fires.

The "burnt Christmas tree" in Sydney's central business district is "a symbol of support for those who have lost their homes and livelihood", according to the Australian Red Cross, which helped set it up as part of a fund-raising campaign.

It is one of several projects by Australians trying to keep the holiday spirit alive as they struggle with the fallout of weeks of fierce fires, sizzling temperatures and suffocating pollution that have left eight people dead and, so far, destroyed more than 800 homes and around 3 million ha of bush land.

Last Friday, Australia suffered through the fourth day of a historic heatwave in the Southern Hemisphere summer that has swiftly surpassed previous records.

The heatwave has provided fresh kindling for the more than 200 bush fires firefighters were battling across five states, leaving cities even hundreds of kilometres away, such as Melbourne, in hazardous smoke.

The chaos pushed Prime Minister Scott Morrison to cut short a planned family trip in Hawaii. His conservative government has tried to calm Australians by emphasising that bush fires and droughts in the country are common.

That has not eased the fears of many who see these fires as symbolising climate change's threat to their way of life in a country that is a major producer of coal, oil and natural gas.

In the meantime, Australians are not giving up. Aid groups such as the Salvation Army have set up stations across affected areas, while volunteer firefighters have been deployed for weeks now, despite the low pay and many dangers, including death.

Charities are urging people to buy gifts, anything from crafts to a Christmas ham, from businesses in areas affected by the fires.

Even firefighters in Canada have offered to give up their Christmas or winter break to come to Australia and help fight the blaze.

Australian schools are now closed for a holiday break, a popular time to travel to areas around Sydney, such as the Blue Mountains and Shoalhaven and Illawarra regions, which this year are engulfed in flames.

At first, Australians were hesitant to change vacation plans, but now, the authorities are warning residents of smoke-filled Sydney not to leave, lest they become caught up in inferno-like conditions, the Guardian reported.

Still, there have been little moments of luck or, for some, miracles, along the way. A man who calls himself Neil - and who told Australia's ABC that he "wished to remain anonymous because he believes that is part of the fun" - has, for the past seven years, been decorating one tree on a road in Queensland with Christmas lights, after his wife first came up with the idea.

Last year, their efforts went viral locally on Facebook when they added solar-powered lights.

This year, Neil was so sure the yuletide tree would be lost to the flames that he had already bought new decorations. But help came in the form of 70-year-old volunteer firefighter Curl Santacaterina, who insisted they save that tree. And so, Mr Santacaterina bravely stood on the back of a firetruck and used a hose to spray the tree as flames raged around him.

"We are really, really pleased that everybody is getting a buzz out of it and getting a bit of Christmas spirit," Neil told ABC.

He added: "When I heard it had been saved, I guess I almost got a bit emotional about it... I thought, 'Wow, this has really taken off and got a bit of community spirit - a bit of something happening'."

