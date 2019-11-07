British backpacker allegedly killed by Tinder date

WELLINGTON • A British backpacker was allegedly strangled to death by a man she met on Tinder, prosecutors told a New Zealand court yesterday.

Ms Grace Millane, 22, who was travelling after finishing university, went missing in Auckland on Dec 1 last year. Police found her body on Dec 9 in bushland in Auckland's Waitakere Ranges.

The accused, a 27-year-old man, met Ms Millane on the evening of Dec 1 through dating app Tinder, the jury heard. Closed-circuit television cameras filmed the pair kissing before heading to the man's apartment, prosecutor Robin McCoubrey told the Auckland court.

Mr McCoubrey said the Crown's case was that Ms Millane died in the accused's apartment from sustained pressure to the neck. Her body also showed bruising to her chest and upper arms, the court heard.

The accused, whose name has been suppressed by the court, has pleaded not guilty to murder.

"Only two people know what happened in that room," Mr McCoubrey told the court, New Zealand Herald reported. "One of them can't tell us and the other one hasn't told the truth about what happened."

The prosecutor said the accused took photos of Ms Millane's body on Dec 2. Later that day, he placed the body in a suitcase and drove it to Waitakere Ranges where he buried her, the jury heard.

Mr McCoubrey told the court that the accused initially told the police he had met Ms Millane for a drink before parting ways with her, but then changed his story, saying he and Ms Millane went back to his apartment where they engaged in "rough sex".

The accused's lawyer, Mr Ian Brookie told the jury that Ms Millane's death was an accident. "Millane died as a result of what they consensually engaged in," he was quoted as saying by the Herald.

"An act designed to enhance their sexual pleasure went wrong and she died as a result."

REUTERS