Brisbane enters 3-day lockdown amid new outbreak

CANBERRA • Brisbane, Australia's third-most populous city and capital of Queensland, entered a three-day lockdown yesterday due to an outbreak of the British strain of the coronavirus.

Residents will be able to leave their homes only for food, exercise, essential work and medical reasons, state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

Mask wearing in public will be compulsory for people across the state, the premier said, after announcing four new local cases.

"We need to do this now to avoid a longer lockdown," said Ms Palaszczuk. "We've seen what's happened in other countries. I don't want to see that happen to Queensland, I don't want to see that happen to Australia."

Australia has registered just over 29,000 Covid-19 cases and 909 related deaths to date.

While the country has come close to eliminating local transmission of the virus by closing its international border to non-residents, occasional cases leak into the community from quarantine hotels where returned overseas travellers must isolate for 14 days.

States have imposed several snap lockdowns in recent months to contain Covid-19 clusters, disrupting travel and further hurting the tourism industry.

The opposition Labor Party says such disruption threatens the economy, and is demanding that Prime Minister Scott Morrison speed up the vaccine roll-out.

About 500,000 people had received shots as at last Friday, far fewer than the four million the government had promised would be delivered at this stage, Labor says.

Other states have already moved to restrict entry to people who have been in Brisbane, jeopardising the travel plans of thousands of people ahead of the Easter break and school holidays.

