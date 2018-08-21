Bike ride to delivery ward puts NZ minister in 'best possible mood'

WELLINGTON • Since taking office, New Zealand's prime minister has broken boundaries and made headlines by becoming only the second sitting world leader to give birth, taking six weeks of parental leave and returning to her leadership role with a baby in tow and nary a fuss.

Now comes the New Zealand minister who cycled to a hospital on Sunday to give birth.

Ms Julie Anne Genter, Minister for Women and Associate Minister for Health and Transport, posted photographs on social media of her "mostly downhill" 1km trip to the hospital while at full term.

She was due to have labour induced at Auckland City Hospital, and is expected to become the second New Zealand government minister to deliver a baby this year, after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Ms Genter, 38, noted on social media on Aug 10 that she was "40 weeks plus four days" pregnant and "still waiting" to give birth.

She plans to take three months of parental leave after the birth of the child, her first.

She said on social media that it was a "beautiful Sunday morning for a bike ride", and that she and her partner, Mr Peter Nunns, had cycled to the hospital because there was not "enough room in the car for the support crew".

She added on Instagram: "It also put me in the best possible mood!"

A spokesman for her Green Party said the baby had still not arrived by late yesterday afternoon.

Auckland City Hospital, where Ms Genter was to give birth, was also where Ms Ardern delivered her first child, Neve Gayford, in June. The Prime Minister, 38, returned to work this month.

NYTIMES, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE