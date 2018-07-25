Big share too for the boy who lives down the lane

A sheep in eastern Australia is leaping about more lightly after being sheared of its massively overgrown fleece. In a social media post that has gone viral, farmer Graeme Bowden shared pictures of the sheep he dubbed "Shriek 2".

He said a friend found the sheep with several years of growth, which he sheared to produce 30kg of wool - more than six times greater than the average amount of fleece.

The strands of wool were about 33cm long, Mr Bowden said in his Facebook post, adding that the fleece was unbelievably clean. "Anyway he's light-footed now, would be nice at the moment with the price of wool to have about 2,000 of them, gee, I'd be able to buy some hay," Mr Bowden finished his post by saying.

Australian wool prices have been running at record highs this year.

Mr Bowden is a farmer in Coonabarabran, a town in New South Wales state, about 450km north-west of Sydney, local media said.