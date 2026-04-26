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Australia’s Foreign Minister to visit Japan, China, South Korea to discuss energy security

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Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong speaks during the Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the meetings will ensure they are coordinating effectively amid upheaval in global energy markets.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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SYDNEY – Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong on April 26 said she will visit Japan, China and South Korea next week for talks on energy security in the face of disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict.

She added in a statement that meetings with her counterparts in the three countries will “help ensure we are coordinating effectively” amid upheaval in global energy markets.

Ms Wong said she will meet Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo for talks on energy and fuel security as well as the Middle East conflict.

In Beijing, she will hold the eighth Australia-China Foreign and Strategic Dialogue with her counterpart Wang Yi. The talks will “progress the full range of our interests and manage our differences”, she said.

In Seoul, she will meet Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, describing South Korea as “one of Australia’s most important sources of refined fuels”.

Australia, which imports most of its fuel, has experienced localised shortages during the Middle East conflict, which began in February. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.