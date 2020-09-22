Australia's Victoria state reports slight rise in new Covid-19 cases

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria reported on Tuesday (Sept 22) three deaths from the new coronavirus and 28 cases, compared with two deaths and 11 cases a day earlier.

Average cases over the last two weeks in Melbourne, the epicentre of country's second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, fell below 33, state health authorities said.

Melbourne, the state capital, is on an extended hard lockdown until Sept 28 and if the two-week average number of infections is below 50 by then, restrictions may be eased.