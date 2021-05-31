Australia's Victoria state reports 5 new community Covid-19 cases

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australia's Victoria state reported five new local Covid-19 cases on Monday (May 31), marking halfway through a seven-day lockdown to fight a coronavirus outbreak that has now reportedly spread to an aged care facility.

The infections raise the total to 45 in the latest cluster, including in a worker at a Melbourne aged care facility where not all of the residents have been vaccinated.

Victoria health reported 43,874 tests had been received in the past 24 hours, while 16,752 doses of vaccine were administered.

