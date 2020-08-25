Australia's Victoria state reports 148 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

A healthcare worker prepares to conduct a coronavirus test at a testing facility in Melbourne on Aug 20 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australia's second most populous state of Victoria said on Tuesday (Aug 25) eight people died from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours and reported 148 new cases.

The state a day earlier reported 15 deaths from the virus and 116 cases, its lowest daily rise in new infections in seven weeks.

A flare up in infections in Victoria forced authorities in to tighten restrictions on people's movements and order large parts of the state's economy to close but the south-east state has seen a slowdown in new cases in recent days.

 
 

