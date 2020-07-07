Australia's Victoria state considering 4-week lockdown after Covid-19 surge: Media

Firefighters dressed in personal protective equipment distribute food throughout a public housing tower in Melbourne on July 7, 2020.
Firefighters dressed in personal protective equipment distribute food throughout a public housing tower in Melbourne on July 7, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
19 min ago

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australia's second-most populated state Victoria is considering a four-week lockdown after recording the biggest one-day surge in new Covid-19 cases, The Australian newspaper reported on Tuesday (July 7).

The number of Covid-19 cases in the Victorian capital of Melbourne has surged in recent days, prompting the authorities to enforce strict social-distancing orders in more than 30 suburbs and put nine public housing towers into complete lockdown.

State Premier Daniel Andrews is considering a four-week lockdown after the number of new cases hit 191, The Australian reported. Victoria has not published an official tally yet.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content