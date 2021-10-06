Australia's Victoria reports easing in new Covid-19 infections

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - The number of new daily Covid-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state fell on Wednesday (Oct 6), but was not far off record levels as the authorities look to start easing tough restrictions when vaccination rates increase.

A total of 1,420 new locally acquired cases was reported in Victoria, most of them in state capital Melbourne, down from a record 1,763 on Tuesday. Eleven new deaths were registered, the state's highest daily number in the current outbreak.

Melbourne has been in lockdown since Aug 5 as Australia grapples with a third wave of infections fuelled by the fast-moving Delta variant that has also put millions in Sydney, its largest city, and the capital Canberra under strict stay-home rules. Most other states have zero or low cases.

Victoria authorities plan to relax some of the state's tough restrictions once 70 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated, expected late this month. More curbs will be eased at 80 per cent.

In neighbouring New South Wales, Sydney is due to exit lockdown on Monday, after a faster vaccination programme.

Newly elected state Premier Dominic Perrottet said he would"raise a number of issues" about the state's reopening plans at a meeting with health officials later on Wednesday.

"Whatever we do, we want to make sure it is done in a way that keeps people safe... but ultimately, it is important to get people back into town because we want to breathe life into Sydney," Mr Perrottet told radio station 2GB.

Australia's infection numbers are lower than many comparable countries, with around 117,000 cases and 1,368 deaths. Increased vaccination levels have kept the death rate in the current Delta flare-up below last year's outbreaks.