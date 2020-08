SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria on Friday (Aug 14) reported 14 deaths from the coronavirus over a 24-hour period and 372 new daily cases.

The state a day earlier reported 278 cases, its lowest one-day rise in more than three weeks, and eight deaths.

Authorities have been battling to contain a second outbreak of the virus in Victoria, which has seen triple-digit daily new cases for weeks.