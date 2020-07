MELBOURNE (REUTERS) - Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, on Saturday (July 18) reported 217 new cases of the coronavirus cases, after a record 428 cases the day before.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said two more people had died of Covid-19, bringing the state's total deaths to 34 since the start of the pandemic.

Neighbouring New South Wales, the country's most populous state, reported 15 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

