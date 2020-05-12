Australia's Treasurer Josh Frydenberg tested for coronavirus after coughing fit during speech

SYDNEY (AFP, BLOOMBERG) - Australia's Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was tested for coronavirus Tuesday (May 12) after suffering a coughing fit in Parliament that left him breathless and reaching for water.

Mr Frydenberg's coughing fit came as he told Parliament in Canberra about the economic impact the virus was having on the nation.

"Luckily I got some water - too long a speech," he said in between coughs.

After regaining his voice, he finished outlining the expected "biggest fall on record" for the nation's GDP, which is predicted to drop over 10 per cent in the June quarter.

He later said he'd been advised to undergo a test for the virus, and is now in isolation waiting for the result - expected Wednesday.

"While delivering my ministerial statement I had a dry mouth and a cough," Mr Frydenberg, 48, said in a statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution it was prudent I be tested for Covid-19," he added.

His political opponents seized the opportunity to take aim at his management of the economy.

"If only the treasurer had coughed up some detail of his plan," shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said in response to his speech.

The government on Friday announced steps to start relaxing lockdown restrictions and open up sections of the economy after the nation reduced the daily growth rate of new cases to about 0.2 per cent.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton caught the virus earlier this year. He has since recovered.