Australia's green transition offers big opportunity, says key climate senator

CANBERRA - The green transition represents a massive opportunity for Australia, and international partnerships with Asia and elsewhere can help drive the switch to a cleaner, climate-friendly economy, an influential Australian senator said.

In an interview with The Straits Times on Tuesday, independent Senator David Pocock, who holds the balance of power in the Senate, said Australia faces an urgent climate crisis and needs to ramp up investment in renewable energy, green hydrogen and other clean technologies to cut emissions and create green export industries.