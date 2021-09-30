Australia's submarine deal prompts debate over nuclear power

SYDNEY - Australia's decision to acquire a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines has prompted debate about whether the country should build its first nuclear power plants.

Announcing the decision to buy the submarines earlier this month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison quickly assured the public that the move would not lead to Australia developing a nuclear industry. Instead, he insisted, the United States and the United Kingdom had agreed to supply Australia with nuclear reactors which would be expected to last for the lifespan of the vessels.