Australia's spy chiefs in Solomon Islands over China security deal

HONIARA (Solomon Islands) • Australia sent two of its most senior intelligence officials to the Solomon Islands to discuss mounting concerns about the nearby Pacific nation agreeing to a controversial new security pact with China.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare sought to reassure Australia that it remained its "partner of choice" in a statement posted on his government's website on Wednesday, adding that the country would uphold its foreign policy of "friends to all and enemies to none".

The statement included a picture of Mr Sogavare with Mr Paul Symon, head of the Australian Secret Intelligence Service, and Mr Andrew Shearer, director-general of the Office of National Intelligence.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed the visit at a Senate hearing in Canberra yesterday.

Australia and New Zealand have publicly expressed their concern over drafts of a security agreement between China and the Solomon Islands revealed late last month, which could give Chinese naval vessels a safe harbour approximately 2,000km from the Australian mainland.

The Solomon Islands has, in recent weeks, strongly defended its sovereign right to an independent foreign policy.

However, Mr Sogavare said last Friday that the security pact would not invite Beijing to set up a military base there.

Furthermore, while officials from both countries had initialled elements of the proposed deal with China, the agreement itself has not been signed yet.

Australia and the United States, its security partner, have long been concerned about the possibility of a Chinese military base in the Pacific, which would allow Beijing's military to operate in closer proximity to both countries.

