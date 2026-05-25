Australia’s spy chief says during Bondi shooting inquiry anti-Semitism has been left unchecked

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A member of the Jewish community stands at a floral memorial in honour of the victims of the mass shooting targeting a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

SYDNEY – Anti-Semitism in Australia was left unchecked after the October 2023 outbreak of the Israel-Gaza war, fuelling violence against Jewish people, the country’s spy chief told an inquiry into the Bondi Beach mass shooting on May 25.

The comments came during public hearings in the wide-ranging inquiry known as a Royal Commission that focus on the events leading up to the December 2025 Bondi attack, which killed 15 attending a Jewish Hanukkah celebration.

The spike in anti-Semitic incidents contributed to the agency’s decision to raise the national terrorism threat level to “probable” in August 2024, said Mr Mike Burgess of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation.

“There is no doubt that the war in the Middle East invoked a range of emotions in Australia,” added Mr Burgess, the agency’s director-general of security.

“Some of those violent aspects... and those behaviours, including anti-Semitism that, in our view, were left unchecked, were therefore normalised and gave more permission for violence... and Jewish Australians were on the receiving end.”

From late 2024, anti-Semitism also escalated in severity from “threatening, intimidating behaviour to direct targeting of people, businesses and places of worship”, Mr Burgess said.

Such incidents included vandalism and arson attacks on homes, schools, synagogues and vehicles in the months before the Bondi attack.

Mr Burgess said the agency concluded that Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was behind two anti-Semitic attacks on a kosher restaurant in Sydney and Melbourne’s Adass Israel Synagogue.

That finding led to the expulsion of Iran’s ambassador in August.

Iran was probably involved in more attacks, but ASIO “just can’t quite get there” in its assessments to pinpoint responsibility, he added.

“They use their network of proxies and agents to do their bidding, and that is to bring harm to Jewish people wherever they are in the world.”

The commission’s first block of hearings this month focused on the nature and prevalence of anti-Semitism, taking testimony from members of the Jewish community. REUTERS