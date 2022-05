In the leafy electorate of Kooyong in Melbourne, it is almost impossible to venture outside without running into signs featuring the smiling face of Mr Josh Frydenberg, Australia's media-friendly Treasurer, who is far more popular than Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

But the sea of campaign posters - many of which say "Keep Josh" - is a telling sign that the Liberal Party's Mr Frydenberg, who is seen as a future prime minister, faces serious risk of losing his seat.