SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australia's Queensland state on Monday (March 29) announced a three-day Covid-19 lockdown in its capital city of Brisbane after reporting four new locally acquired cases of the highly contagious UK variant of the coronavirus.

Masks will be mandatory, household gatherings limited to 30 people and residents must stay home, except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise, authorities said.

Lockdown will begin at 5pm local time (3pm Singapore time) on Monday.