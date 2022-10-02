Australia's Optus runs full-page apology ads after cyberhit

MELBOURNE - Australia's second-largest telecommunications company Optus, owned by Singtel, on Saturday ran a full-page apology in major newspapers for a "devastating" cyber attack 10 days ago, and pointed affected customers to a help site.

"We're deeply sorry that a cyber attack has happened on our watch," the company said in the notice. "We know this is devastating and that we'll need to work hard to regain your trust."

The new page on the company's website offers support to customers whose data has been breached, including how to replace driver's licences, passports and healthcare cards. The company has agreed to pay the cost of replacing passports, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

"We will be in touch with customers who have had their passport document number exposed," Optus said on its website.

Australian police said on Friday that they had set up an operation to beef up the protection of more than 10,000 Optus customers whose identity information had been shared online.

The authorities have declined to comment on their probe and efforts to find the hacker since the telecoms giant on Sept 22 first reported the theft of the data of up to 10 million accounts, equivalent to 40 per cent of Australia's population.

